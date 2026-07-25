A Teacher’s Last Lesson

9pm Tuesday THE CHELSEA DETECTIVE - Crime Drama

A Chelsea Education - A teacher in a prestigious international school is murdered at home shortly before he's due to move to Japan. Although the teacher is said to have been well-liked, it seems there’s no shortage of suspects in his murder.

The Chelsea Detective

When Oliver Cowie, devoted family man, respected educator, all-round good guy, turns up murdered, all sorts of dirty secrets come out of the woodwork of a top-end Chelsea private school.

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