The iconic story of teenage rebellion, rivalries, and first love.
8pm Thursday REBEL WITHOUT A CAUSE - (1955) Romance/Drama PG-13
Teenager Jim Stark (James Dean) is struggling to find his place, caught between his middle-class upbringing and a growing sense of restlessness he can’t quite shake.
After moving to a new town, troublemaking teen Jim Stark is supposed to have a clean slate, although being the new kid in town brings its own problems. While searching for some stability, Stark forms a bond with a disturbed classmate, Plato, and falls for local girl Judy (Natalie Wood). However, Judy is the girlfriend of neighborhood tough, Buzz. When Buzz violently confronts Jim and challenges him to a drag race, the new kid's real troubles begin.
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