Black Patriots: Fighting for Freedom, Shaping Democracy
Uncover the powerful stories of Black Americans who fought for freedom and helped shape the promise of democracy during the Revolutionary War.
7pm Sunday DECLARATIONS: BLACK AMERICANS AND THE REVOLUTIONARY WAR - Documentary
Trace the heroic stories of the enslaved and freed Black Americans who fought to define democracy and their liberty through the Revolutionary War.
DECLARATIONS follows the stories of four Black Americans as they navigate our country’s fight for independence and their individual pursuits of freedom. Discover the stories of James Lafayette, who served as a double agent for the Patriots and helped bring down the British at Yorktown; Harry Washington, who was enslaved by George Washington and escaped Mount Vernon to join the British troops; Elizabeth Freeman, previously known as Mum Bet, who sued one of the most prominent patriots in Massachusetts while living under his roof; and Abraham Peyton Skipwith, an enslaved man who used his proximity to power and his unusual literacy to petition for his own freedom and become one of the first free Black landowners in Richmond, VA. The film also features insights from historians and scholars.
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