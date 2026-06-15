Travel to a Galaxy Far Far Away in this Sci-Fi Parody

8pm Thursday SPACEBALLS (1987) Sci-Fi Comedy - PG

Princess Vespa’s in trouble. Planet Druidia’s doomed and only a star-pilot and his trusty half-man, half-dog sidekick can save the day from the evil henchman Dark Helmet.

Spaceballs on WLRN's Thursday/Saturday Night Movie

In a distant galaxy, planet Spaceball has depleted its air supply, leaving its citizens reliant on a product called "Perri-Air." In desperation, Spaceball's leader President Skroob (Mel Brooks) orders the evil Dark Helmet (Rick Moranis) to kidnap Princess Vespa (Daphne Zuniga) of oxygen-rich Druidia and hold her hostage in exchange for air. But help arrives for the Princess in the form of renegade space pilot Lone Starr (Bill Pullman) and his half-man, half-dog partner, Barf (John Candy).

APT

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In a 2013 TV interview, Mel Brooks said George Lucas let him parody anything from Star Wars on one condition: no merchandise from the movie could be made. That’s why Yogurt and the Dinks only deal in merchandising in the film and why none of those products were ever actually sold.

on one condition: no merchandise from the movie could be made. That’s why Yogurt and the Dinks only deal in merchandising in the film and why none of those products were ever actually sold. According to Mel Brooks, George Lucas loved the movie, and wrote him a letter after its premiere, saying he thought he was going to bust something from laughing so hard.

Lucas also told Brooks had he not chosen to parody Star Wars, this movie would have succeeded as a great adventure movie. Brooks said he was extremely flattered by Lucas's compliments and support.

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