Death on the Shakespeare Trail

8pm Monday SHAKESPEARE & HATHAWAY PRIVATE INVESTIGATORS - Crime Drama

A peaceful trail walk turns deadly, and Frank gets far more than he bargained for.

Frank gets an anonymous tip to protect a client on a two-day Shakespeare-themed walk, with a warning that a crime is about to happen. He joins the group which consists of a bickering 30th-anniversary couple Chen and Ben, newly divorced Beverley, and Summer, who immediately catches Frank’s attention.

SHAKESPEARE HATHAWAY 409

What starts as a leisurely trek goes sideways fast when Beverley suffers an allergic reaction and Summer twists her ankle. Drinks and dancing lift everyone’s spirits at the lodge until Ben turns up dead. Suddenly Frank’s the prime suspect facing a murder charge. Now it’s up to Lu and Sebastian to unravel the truth and clear Frank’s name before it’s too late.

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