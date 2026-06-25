A game becomes murder when sabotage hits a football club
Frank goes undercover as a coach, Lu as a journalist, to save a football club from sabotage. But when the manager is murdered, the stakes turn deadly.
8pm Monday SHAKESPEARE & HATHAWAY PRIVATE INVESTIGATORS - Crime Drama
The Endeavour of this Present Breath - Frank's excitement at being hired to catch Avon FC's saboteur turns to dread when the case becomes lethal.
Someone at Avon FC is sabotaging the team, rattling the players right before a crucial match. Manager Sam Albany brings in outside help to track down the culprit. Frank goes undercover as assistant coach with Sebastian backing him up, while Lu poses as a magazine photojournalist.
With promotion riding on the final game, tensions explode. Captain Kyle Kabir is rattled, sponsor Leah Grace is furious, owner Dan Kressick is floundering, and rival manager Howard Harvey keeps stirring trouble.
Then Sam is found strangled. Now it’s not about football, it’s about catching a killer before they strike again.
WATCH WLRN ANYWHERE AT ANY TIME WITH THE PBS VIDEO APP.
Stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, watch the WLRN live stream and so much more. Plus, WLRN TV members can access an extended on-demand library of incredible programming with WLRN Passport, available through the PBS Video App. Download the PBS Video App for free now!