A game becomes murder when sabotage hits a football club

8pm Monday SHAKESPEARE & HATHAWAY PRIVATE INVESTIGATORS - Crime Drama

The Endeavour of this Present Breath - Frank's excitement at being hired to catch Avon FC's saboteur turns to dread when the case becomes lethal.

SHAKESPEARE HATHAWAY 505 30

Someone at Avon FC is sabotaging the team, rattling the players right before a crucial match. Manager Sam Albany brings in outside help to track down the culprit. Frank goes undercover as assistant coach with Sebastian backing him up, while Lu poses as a magazine photojournalist.

With promotion riding on the final game, tensions explode. Captain Kyle Kabir is rattled, sponsor Leah Grace is furious, owner Dan Kressick is floundering, and rival manager Howard Harvey keeps stirring trouble.

Then Sam is found strangled. Now it’s not about football, it’s about catching a killer before they strike again.

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