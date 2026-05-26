Experience another breathtaking performance by Il Volo

7:30pm Monday IL VOLO IN THE VALLEY OF THE TEMPLES - Performance

Piero, Gianluca & Ignazio perform at the Temple of Concordia. Neapolitan gems, a stunning Hallelujah, opera arias, and crossover moments show off what they do best.

Il Volo: In the Valley of the Temples

Recorded in 2024 at the Temple of Concordia in Agrigento’s Valley of the Temples, Live at the Valley of the Temples showcases Piero Barone, Gianluca Ginoble, and Ignazio Boschetto honoring Italy’s rich musical tradition. The performance features Neapolitan favorites like ’O Sole Mio and Amor, Vida de Mi Vida, alongside a moving take on Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah.

The album also blends opera arias, ballads, and crossover works that demonstrate the trio’s range. Enjoy highlights from their own catalog including tracks from their recent album Ad Astra, notably Capolavoro, which won over audiences worldwide after its debut at the 2024 Sanremo Festival.

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