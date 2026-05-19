Behind the Laughter is Love and Scandal

9pm Saturday BEING THE RICARDOS (2021) R- Biographical Drama

Starring Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem the film follows Lucy and Desi as they face a crisis that could end their careers and another that could end their marriage.

Being The Ricardos

In 1939, Lucy Ball signs with RKO Pictures, appearing in minor roles in major films while mostly starring in low-budget productions. During filming, she meets charismatic 22-year-old Cuban singer Desi Arnaz, and the two quickly fall in love. They marry just months later and settle into a home in Hollywood.

As Desi gains popularity touring with the Desi Arnaz Orchestra, Lucy continues pursuing acting with limited success. In 1948, she lands a role on the hit radio program My Favorite Husband, which attracts the attention of CBS and Philip Morris. Lucy agrees to adapt the show for television only if Desi is cast as her husband.

Renamed I Love Lucy in 1953, the series becomes a nationwide phenomenon, drawing nearly 60 million viewers every week. But on the night of a live broadcast, a newspaper publishes accusations labeling Lucy a Communist. While Lucy confesses the claims have some truth, Desi refuses to reveal the full story, leaving the couple caught in a crisis that threatens both their careers and their marriage.

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