A Shore Leave to Remember

9pm Saturday ANCHORS AWEIGH (1944) NR - Musical Comedy

Gene Kelly and Frank Sinatra star as two Navy sailors on leave in glamorous Los Angeles in the 1945 musical comedy Anchors Aweigh. Setting out for four days of fun, they encounter a runaway boy and return him to his fame-obsessed aunt. Soon, both men find themselves falling for the aspiring singer, leading to a string of misadventures told through comedy and song.

APT

In Anchors Aweigh, two Navy sailors, Joe and Clarence, arrive in Hollywood on a short leave with very different goals in mind. Joe is eager to enjoy himself and reconnect with his offscreen girlfriend, Lola, while the shy and inexperienced Clarence is simply hoping to find romance.

Their plans take an unexpected turn when they encounter a young boy who has run away from home, dreaming of joining the Navy. When they return him to his house, they meet his aunt Susan, an aspiring singer with charm and ambition. Clarence quickly falls for her and enlists Joe’s help in winning her over. But things grow complicated when Joe promises to introduce Susan to a famous music producer, despite not actually knowing one, and begins to develop feelings for her himself.

Caught between loyalty to his friend and his own emotions, Joe must navigate a tricky situation where good intentions, romantic confusion, and comedic misadventures collide.

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