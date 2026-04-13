The Story of the Biggest Sports Scandal in American History

8pm Thursday EIGHT MEN OUT (1988) PG Sports Drama

John Cusack, Charlie Sheen and D.B. Sweeney star as disgruntled Chicago White Sox players who agree to lose the 1919 World Series for a big payoff.

Eight Men Out

Eight Men Out is a gripping drama that tells the true story of the 1919 Chicago White Sox baseball team and the scandal that rocked the sport. Facing financial pressures, several players conspired to throw the World Series in exchange for money from gamblers. The film reveals the players' motivations, the betrayal of the game’s integrity, and the lasting impact on baseball’s reputation. It’s a powerful look at greed, loyalty, and the price of corruption.

WATCH WLRN ANYWHERE AT ANY TIME WITH THE PBS VIDEO APP.