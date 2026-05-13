© 2026 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Elizabeth Taylor Shines in this Beloved Movie Classic

WLRN Public Media
Published May 13, 2026 at 11:40 PM EDT
National Velvet
APT
Elizabeth Taylor stars in National Velvet

A young girl dreams of taking her horse to race in the Grand National.

9pm Saturday NATIONAL VELVET (1944) Drama
Mickey Rooney and Elizabeth Taylor star in this coming of age drama about a jaded former jockey who helps a young girl prepare a wild horse for the Grand National, England's greatest racing event.

Elizabeth Taylor stars in National Velvet on WLRN's Saturday Night Movie

Horse-loving young Velvet Brown (Elizabeth Taylor), a spirited 12-year-old growing up in the English countryside, unexpectedly gains ownership of a wild but talented horse and dreams of entering it in the prestigious Grand National. With guidance from former jockey Mi Taylor (Mickey Rooney) and support from her family, Velvet works tirelessly to prepare her horse she calls “The Pie” for the race of a lifetime. But when trouble strikes just before the event, a surprising new rider must take the reins.

WATCH WLRN ANYWHERE AT ANY TIME WITH THE PBS VIDEO APP.

Stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, watch the WLRN live stream and so much more. Plus, WLRN TV members can access an extended on-demand library of incredible programming with WLRN Passport, available through the PBS Video App. Download the PBS Video App for free now!
Tags
Television televisionWLRN-TV
More On This Topic