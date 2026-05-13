Elizabeth Taylor Shines in this Beloved Movie Classic

9pm Saturday NATIONAL VELVET (1944) Drama

Mickey Rooney and Elizabeth Taylor star in this coming of age drama about a jaded former jockey who helps a young girl prepare a wild horse for the Grand National, England's greatest racing event.

Elizabeth Taylor stars in National Velvet on WLRN's Saturday Night Movie

Horse-loving young Velvet Brown (Elizabeth Taylor), a spirited 12-year-old growing up in the English countryside, unexpectedly gains ownership of a wild but talented horse and dreams of entering it in the prestigious Grand National. With guidance from former jockey Mi Taylor (Mickey Rooney) and support from her family, Velvet works tirelessly to prepare her horse she calls “The Pie” for the race of a lifetime. But when trouble strikes just before the event, a surprising new rider must take the reins.

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