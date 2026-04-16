Fighting Back From the Frontline of Climate Change

9pm Wednesday FACING THE FUTURE: SOUTH FLORIDA vs. CLIMATE CHANGE - Documentary

Amidst rising seas, and stronger storms, communities aren’t just surviving, they’re fighting back. Meet the researchers, activists, artists, and everyday heroes taking action to protect their neighborhoods and inspire the world.

Facing the Future : South Florida vs Climate Change- A WLRN Original Production

Low-lying and rapidly growing, South Florida is on the front lines of climate change. Facing the Future: South Florida vs. Climate Change is a one-hour film that explores how communities are responding to rising seas and extreme weather.

From researchers and activists to artists and everyday residents, meet the people working to protect their region and discover the lessons their efforts offer for the world.

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