Fighting Back From the Frontline of Climate Change
From researchers and academics to artists, activists, and everyday citizens, see how South Florida communities on the front lines of rising seas are taking action to protect their neighborhoods.
9pm Wednesday FACING THE FUTURE: SOUTH FLORIDA vs. CLIMATE CHANGE - Documentary
Amidst rising seas, and stronger storms, communities aren’t just surviving, they’re fighting back. Meet the researchers, activists, artists, and everyday heroes taking action to protect their neighborhoods and inspire the world.
Low-lying and rapidly growing, South Florida is on the front lines of climate change. Facing the Future: South Florida vs. Climate Change is a one-hour film that explores how communities are responding to rising seas and extreme weather.
From researchers and activists to artists and everyday residents, meet the people working to protect their region and discover the lessons their efforts offer for the world.
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