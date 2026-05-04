There's Tech Trouble in Stratford!
A new season of Shakespeare and Hathaway begins with a high-tech boss being murdered, and Frank and Lu must dive into a world of secrets, leaks, and suspects in Stratford’s version of Silicon Valley.
8pm Monday - SHAKESPEARE & HATHAWAY PRIVATE INVESTIGATORS - Crime Drama
Frank and Luella are hired to find a corporate mole at a tech company, "Forosa," in Stratford-upon-Avon.
If It Be Man's Work - When the head programmer of a high-tech company is murdered, Frank and Lu are drawn into Stratford’s version of Silicon Valley. Hired by their friend Spider, they must find a mole leaking secrets of a new app. The investigation turns up more questions than answers and everyone is a suspect.
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