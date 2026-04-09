The Power of Music in the Darkest of Times

9:30pm Monday THE LAST MUSICIAN OF AUSCHWITZ - Documentary

The Last Musician of Auschwitz is a powerful film documenting the horror that prisoners, specifically those in the camp orchestra, faced during their time in Auschwitz. At its heart is the story of Anita Lasker-Wallfisch, a cellist and survivor who remains the last living member of the Auschwitz orchestra.

The Last Musician of Auschwitz

Through a seamless blend of interviews, dramatic reenactments, archival footage and stirring musical performances, the program traces the role of music inside the concentration camp. From the liberation of Auschwitz in January 1945, where the world discovered the largest mass murder at a single location in history, to the chilling reality of orchestras forced to play as men, women and children were marched to their deaths, the film reveals how music became both a weapon of control and a fragile means of survival.

The Last Musician of Auschwitz casts a fresh light on music’s role in one of the darkest periods of 20th-century history, commemorating its victims and reflecting on the power music had, amidst a cacophony of pain and degradation, to offer a note of defiance and hope.

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