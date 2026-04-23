Ella Langley tops the charts — and Coachella gives Bieber a boost

The first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has given a chart boost to several of its major players, including Sabrina Carpenter, Laufey and Karol G. But no one gets a bigger lift than Justin Bieber, whose catalog is strewn all over this week's charts. In non-Coachella news, Ella Langley now rules both the Hot 100 singles chart — where "Choosin' Texas" posts a seventh nonconsecutive week at No. 1 — and the Billboard 200, where Dandelion debuts in the top spot.

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Sure, the same artist sits atop the Hot 100 singles chart and the Billboard 200 albums chart, but we'll get to that in a second — she's gonna be on both for quite a while.

Instead, let's lead with the current King of Coachella, our man Justin Bieber, who headlined both weekends of the festival earlier this month. Bieber didn't just perform songs from his latest album SWAG in his concerts, which were streamed live via YouTube; he also dipped into his early career, updating early hits like "Baby (feat. Ludacris)" and "Beauty and a Beat (feat. Nicki Minaj)," which came out in 2010 and 2012, respectively.

Now, he's seeing a chart payoff. Not only does last year's SWAG leap from No. 55 to No. 7 on the Billboard 200, but six other Bieber titles enter or re-enter the chart. Purpose, Believe and My World 2.0 all land inside the top 40, while one platinum-certified compilation — the guest-laden Journals, from 2013 — cracks the chart for the very first time.

Bieber gets a similar glow-up on the Hot 100, as well, as "Yukon" climbs to No. 13 and three other songs — "Daisies," "Beauty and a Beat" and "Baby" — reenter the chart in the top 50.

It's a win for Bieber, for sure, but this week's charts also further cement the cultural strength of Coachella as a driver of success well beyond Southern California. Bieber isn't the only artist to perform at the festival and experience a chart boost this week: Sabrina Carpenter's two most recent albums make chart jumps, while Laufey's A Matter of Time and Karol G's Tropicoqueta reenter the Billboard 200. And all four artists returned to Coachella last weekend, which should help them sustain their latest chart success next week.

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She didn't play Coachella or anything, but that hasn't stopped country star Ella Langley from posting her first-ever No. 1 album this week, as Dandelion — the follow-up to her 2024 debut, Hungover — debuts atop the Billboard 200. It's the latest Langley milestone in a year loaded with them: She's scored her first top 10 hit on the Hot 100 with "Choosin' Texas" (more on that song in a moment), as well as her first chart-topper with the very same song.

Unlike many decisive chart-topping debuts, Dandelion didn't sell an astounding quantity of physical copies in its first week; it sold just 39,000 copies, as her team decided to forgo gouging fans by pressing a zillion different editions on CD and vinyl. Sure, it was the week's top seller, but 39,000 is nothing compared to the blockbuster numbers posted by artists like BTS and Harry Styles in recent weeks. Where Dandelion did blow away the competition was in streaming, which bodes well for the album's chart endurance.

Speaking of endurance, BTS's ARIRANG slips just two spots after three weeks at No. 1. And, with the K-pop superstars' world tour reaching the U.S. this weekend, the album is well positioned to stick around in the charts' upper reaches for a good long while.

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This week's top 10 merely shuffles the deck from last week's top 10, with BTS's "Swim" slipping and Ella Langley's "Be Her" rising in the wake of Dandelion's release. For those who like to see fresh songs cycling into and out of the top 10 — or were hoping to see Alex Warren's "Ordinary" miss out on a 46th week in the top five — the Hot 100 doesn't have much to offer this week.

What it does have is a whopping 15 songs by Ella Langley, led by "Choosin' Texas" at No. 1 and "Be Her" at No. 4 — and three more songs in the top 30. It's a notable surge for an artist who's been rising gradually since the release of her debut in 2024.

Speaking of gradual rises, there's one other song worth noting on this week's Hot 100. The Texas rock group Dexter and The Moonrocks — which describes its sound as "Western space grunge" — landed the band's first-ever chart single with "Freakin' Out" a few weeks back, and it's been climbing ever since. This week, armed with a chunky rock sound straight out of the early 2000s, "Freakin' Out" leaps from No. 51 to No. 35, which suggests clear and undeniable momentum.

Many eulogies have been written for guitar-driven rock and roll over the last few decades. But here it is, all the way back into the top 40 — with more room to climb as summer approaches.

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