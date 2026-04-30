Highway 41 fire's smoke could impact South Florida suburbs on Friday

The Highway 41 fire is improving in terms of containment after burning over 9,000 acres in the Everglades just west of Homestead. Airboat concessions have been impacted by the fire, with operations closed for several days this week. Fortunately, no injuries or structural damage have been reported, and the fire is about 64% contained as of Thursday evening.

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The weather cooperated on Thursday, as winds were mainly from the southeast. However, the wind is shifting. It will remain light, but will begin coming from the west-southwest. Overnight, light winds will keep the smoke near the fire. Winds are expected to increase slightly on Friday, up to around 10 mph. Any lingering smoke could potentially impact areas from Homestead to Kendall.

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Temperatures will also be hot on Friday. It will likely be the first 90-degree day of the season in Miami. The west-southwest wind will travel over the warm land, which is why the hottest temperatures will be felt across metro areas Friday afternoon rather than interior locations. Nonetheless, temperatures in the western suburbs and interior areas will remain toasty, ranging from 86 to 89 degrees.

Rainfall between Friday and Tuesday.

South Florida will remain rain-starved until Sunday afternoon, when instability is expected to develop, producing downpours and perhaps a few isolated storms across the region. This includes Southwest Florida, where rain could arrive earlier, in the late morning or early afternoon on Sunday. Keep in mind that rain will linger through the beginning of the week as a front stalls over the region.

