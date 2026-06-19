Between watching games and cheering on teams, pick up one of these sports books

It’s a great time to be a sports fan, with the World Cup and championships determined in both the NHL and the NBA.

Traci Thomas, host of “The Stacks” podcast, has gotten caught up in the sports fever. She and host Scott Tong talk about some good sports reads.

Book recommendations from Scott Tong

Book recommendations from Traci Thomas

SOCCER

BASKETBALL

BASEBALL

HOCKEY

OTHER SPORTS

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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