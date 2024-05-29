Aileyahu Shanes | WUSF
Person Page
The Gulf of Mexico's 'dead zone' is above average this year. Also known as hypoxia, it's an area in the water with low or no oxygen, and it can kill marine life.
A state law passed in 2020 requires school districts to monitor outdoor school activities for students showing signs of heat stress.
The American Rescue Plan set aside $800 million for initiatives to fight student homelessness. States have used a little over $416 million.
Expanded development and lack of prescribed burns have been hurting scrub jay habitats throughout Florida.
Although ranking fifth in education in the country in the 2024 Annie E. Casey Foundation Data Book, Florida ranked 30th in the nation in overall child well-being.
The report finds 109 children with autism drowned in Florida between January 2012 and April 2024.
Experts fear human exposure to the virus can cause it to adapt and spread among humans and create a pandemic.
Spouses of former military members are now fifth in the priority list to be admitted to state veterans' nursing homes.
The speaker was heckled and there were "Free Palestine" chants during his speech. Six students who took part were ID'd, and president Richard Corcoran said they must write an apology or take a civil discourse class.
$3.2 million will go toward three projects to develop technologies used to eliminate blue-green algae.
University of South Florida researchers found a majority of registered voters polled across the political spectrum are in favor of more patrol agents and physical barriers along the U.S. southern border.