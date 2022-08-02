Alessia “Ali” Bianco is a junior at Northwestern University studying journalism and international studies.

Ali is editor-in-chief of her school’s largest general interest digital magazine, North by Northwestern. She has previously worked as a managing editor and politics editor. Her work on first-generation students and mental health on campus was recognized regionally by the Society of Professional Journalists.

Prior to joining WLRN, she spent three months covering immigration and demographics in Washington D.C. as a congressional correspondent with the Medill News Service.

A Venezuelan American raised in South Miami, Ali is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists and was president of her campus chapter of NAHJ. Her favorite stories are those that center the experiences of immigrants. She’s thrilled to report in a city that is surrounded by Latino voices and communities.

Outside of the recording booth, Ali can be found drinking her third cup of café Cubano and rereading a book from her personal library instead of going out to find a new one. Despite the humidity, Ali prefers Miami’s heat to Chicago’s wind any day.