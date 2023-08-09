© 2023 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Americas

Ecuador presidential candidate killed at rally in Quito

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Associated Press
Published August 9, 2023 at 9:39 PM EDT
A bullet-riddled vehicle is surrounded by police as they guard the hospital where several of the injured were taken after the attack on which presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was shot to death in Quito, Ecuador, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Villavicencio was killed outside a school as he entered a vehicle after a campaign rally. (AP Photo/Juan Diego Montenegro)
Juan Diego Montenegro/AP
/
AP
A bullet-riddled vehicle is surrounded by police as they guard the hospital where several of the injured were taken after the attack on which presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was shot to death in Quito, Ecuador, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Villavicencio was killed outside a school as he entered a vehicle after a campaign rally. (AP Photo/Juan Diego Montenegro)

QUITO — Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was shot and killed Wednesday by an unidentified gunman while at a political rally in the country's capital of Quito, President Guillermo Lasso said.

The killing comes amid a startling wave of violence in the South American nation, with drug trafficking and violent killings on the rise.

“I assure you that this crime will not go unpunished,” Lasso said in a statement. “Organized crime has gone too far, but they will feel the full weight of the law.”

Videos on social media appear to show the candidate walking out of the event surrounded by guards. The video then shows Villavicencio entering a white truck followed by gunfire.

READ MORE: Ecuador's president dissolves congress ahead of his likely impeachment

The politician, 59, was the candidate for the Build Ecuador Movement. He was one of eight presidential candidates for the late August election.

He was one of the most critical voices against corruption, especially during the government of former President Rafael Correa from 2007 to 2017. He filed many judicial complaints against high ranking members of the Correa government.

Early accounts show that several others were injured in the attack, though authorities did not confirm how many.

He was married and is survived by five children.

Tags
Americas Latin America and the CaribbeanEcuadorviolenceNewsLocal News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
More On This Topic
Dear Reader
Your generous support ensures that this trusted public news service is accessible to all, no matter what.
Please donate today.
Support WLRN