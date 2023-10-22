Venezuelans in Doral and around the world vote for an opposition candidate

Venezuelans around the world voted on Sunday to help select the opposition coalition’s candidate for next year’s presidential election — including in Doral, where the largest Venezuelan community in the U.S. went to the polls with renewed hope that their home country can return to democracy.

South Florida Venezuelan expat leaders told WLRN they expected more than half the 35,000 eligible voters here to cast ballots at the Miami-Dade College West Campus.

Last week, authoritarian Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, in return for an easing of some U.S. economic sanctions against his dictatorial regime, agreed to reforms to make the presidential election more fair for an opposition challenger. Though many remain skeptical Maduro will abide by the agreement in the long run — the U.S. has warned him it will reapply the sanctions if he does not — many who voted on Sunday said things were moving in the right direction.

Miami realtor Beco Mora said that’s one big reason turnout for this primary vote was high.

“The future of Venezuela depends on these elections," said Mora. "We need to get Maduro out of power — and there is a lot more optimism now.”

Polls had shown María Corina Machado was the clear front-runner for the opposition coalition’s primary vote, which featured 10 other candidates. But it’s still uncertain if the Maduro regime — which earlier this year disqualified Machado from running on corruption charges the U.S. and much of the international community have derided as bogus — would let her on the general election ballot.

Tim Padgett / WLRN Venezuelan expat Martín Sanabria carries a Venezuelan flag at the Miami-Dade College West Campus on Sunday, October 22, during primary voting for his home country's opposition presidential candidate.

After voting for Machado on Sunday in Doral, Venezuelan expat Fátima Valencia, of Tamarac, said she fears divisions inside the Venezuelan opposition party coalition, known as the Unitary Platform, could undermine the campaign against Maduro.

“I don’t have trust in much of the [opposition] parties," Valencia said.

"They don’t have interests in the people, in the needs that the people have in Venezuela. They just have their own interests, and I fear some of them will make deals with Maduro.”

Venezuela is experiencing the worst humanitarian crisis in modern South American history — and many of the people who voted in Doral on Sunday are part of the massive exodus that has drained the country of more than a fifth of its population in recent years.

The Venezuelan opposition as well as the U.S. and much of the international community, insist the socialist Maduro's re-election in 2018 was fraudulent.

Florida Democratic Chair Nikki Fried said the Biden administration “must remain cautious and vigilant to ensure the Maduro regime sticks to their word and allows for opposition candidates to run for President."

“If Maduro does anything to breach this agreement, the Biden-Harris administration should not hesitate to place the sanctions back,” she said in a statement.

Fried and other top Florida Democrats, including U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Weston, were on hand Sunday at Miami-Dade College campus in Doral to witness local Venezuelans casting ballots. Wasserman Schultz's congressional district has one the largest Venezuelan-American communities in the country.

"Today is a day of hope for Venezuelans, and all Americans heartbroken by Venezuela’s lost decade under Maduro," Wasserman Schultz posted on X, formerly Twitter, along with a video.