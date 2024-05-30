A big honor for a women's soccer star brightens up Haiti — and Little Haiti

Some good news from Haiti: Women’s soccer star Melchie Dumornay just received a big international honor — one that's resonating in Little Haiti, too.

Dumornay, you'll recall, scored the winning goals against Chile last year that put Haiti’s women’s soccer team into the World Cup for the first time ever.

After the Cup — where soccer writers from around the globe highlighted Dumornay's playeven though Haiti was eliminated in the group stage — the then 19-year-old midfielder went to play in France for Olympique Lyonnais (aka Lyon), one of the world’s top women’s professional teams.

She helped lead Lyon to the final of Europe’s Champions League tournament last week. They lost to Barcelona — but Dumornay was namedthe women's Champions League Young Player of the Season.

Which is huge.

Afterward, Dumornay told a Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) interviewer: “Becoming a soccer player as a girl in Haiti was a pretty tough challenge. But we fought for what we wanted and got acceptance.”

That's all the more reason Dumornay’s success is a sorely needed flash of brightness for Haiti — an all but collapsed country that’s still in the chokehold of violent gangs. Her Haitian national teammate, goalie Nahomie Ambroise, says that’s especially true for Haiti’s women.

“Melchie, she’s like the example, you know, to the world, to see all the potential the Haitian women can have," Ambroise told WLRN.

"And she’s a hard worker, and she’s so smart — and she’s a winner.”

Tim Padgett / WLRN Haitian goalkeeper Nahomie Ambroise at the Little Haiti F.C. soccer park in Miami last summer.

A winner not only in Haiti, Ambroise points out, but to women and girls in Miami’s Little Haiti.

Ambroise, who is 20, now lives there and is active with the renowned Little Haiti F.C. youth soccer club, with whom she trained last year before joining the Haitian women's team in Australia and New Zealand for the 2023 World Cup.

She says the community’s youth, male and female, now look up to Dumornay and the rest of the Haitian national women’s team as a source of inspiration and affirmation.

“Melchie really, really motivates Little Haiti," Ambroise said, "because she shows when you have talent and you work hard, with discipline, you can achieve the same thing as her.”

Ambroise last year won a soccer scholarship to Florida National University in Hialeah.

The Little Haiti F.C. U-19 boys team won its division last weekend in the Enigma Cup tournament in Weston, a premier international youth soccer tournament.