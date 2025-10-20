Colombians in South Florida stand to feel caught in the middle of the Petro-Trump feud

President Trump is threatening heavy sanctions against Colombia amid his feud with its unpopular left-wing president, Gustavo Petro — and Colombians both there and here in South Florida will likely feel caught in the middle.

Petro accuses Trump of murdering Colombians and other Latin Americans on suspected drug-trafficking boats the U.S. military has recently destroyed in the Caribbean.

As a result, Trump is calling Petro himself a "drug dealer" because of his failure to rein in Colombia's violent narco-cartels — and he says he’ll cut hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to Colombia while imposing new tariffs on the country.

But political analysts like Colombian-American Marco Frieri warn that although a sizeable swath of Colombians "approve of Trump telling Petro to back down on all the crazy things he says and does," Trump's own stature stands to fall if he carries out this threats.

“The anti-Petro sentiment is indeed very significant," Frieri told WLRN from Barranquilla, Colombia.

"But Colombians are conflicted because they also see that Colombia will be losing a lot of resources for security and economic development.

"That hit will damage not just Petro but them, too — and it won't matter if you voted for Petro or not.”

Frieri, who lives between Miami and Washington D.C., added that even though South Florida’s Colombian expats are strongly anti-Petro, they too potentially stand to feel conflicted.

“Initially the [Colombian] community in South Florida is going to be very pro-Trump on this," Frieri said.

"But there’s a large business community" inside the diaspora "that does a lot of business between both countries — and they’re going to be hit, too, if there's tariffs," he added.

Petro has recalled Colombia’s ambassador to the U.S. over the dispute.

