Here are the Broadway shows that are coming to Fort Lauderdale next season

Some of the hottest shows on Broadway are coming to Fort Lauderdale for the first time.

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts’ 2023-2024 season includes the return of “The Book of Mormon” and “Annie,” along with five Fort Lauderdale premieres of Tony-award winning and buzzworthy shows, like “Hadestown” and “Funny Girl.”

The season kicks off with “Annie,” the musical classic, on Oct. 10. In November, the revival of “Funny Girl,” the musical about comedian Fanny Brice that jump-started Barbra Streisand’s career, will stop at The Broward Center for its first national tour. Comedy “The Book of Mormon” returns to Broward in December.

In January, critically acclaimed “Hadestown” makes its Fort Lauderdale debut. The musical won eight Tony awards in 2019, including for Best Musical, and a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album in 2020. The performance intertwines the mythical stories of the lovers Orpheus and Eurydice and Hades and Persephone.

Next spring brings award-winning shows “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” and “Mrs. Doubtfire,” based on the comedy movie where the late, great Robin Williams plays a father who disguises himself as a Scottish nanny to see his kids.

The season closes in June with “Clue,” a murder mystery based on the 1985 film and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game.

Season tickets for a six-show package are now on sale and range from $270 to $1,020. The subscription package includes five shows and either “The Book of Mormon” or “Clue.” In Miami, the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts kicks off its 2023-2024 season in December with “Pretty Woman: The Musical.”

BROADWAY IN FORT LAUDERDALE 2023-2024 SEASON

Oct. 10-22: “Annie”

Nov. 14-26: “Funny Girl”

Dec. 12-17: “The Book of Mormon”

Jan. 9-21: “Hadestown”

March 5-17: “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

April 9-21: “Mrs. Doubtfire” June 11-16: “Clue”

This story was produced with financial support from The Pérez Family Foundation, in partnership with Journalism Funding Partners, as part of an independent journalism fellowship program. The Miami Herald maintains full editorial control of this work.

