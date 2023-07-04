Miami Springs cancels July 4th fireworks show. Here’s where you can go in South Florida

Residents of a sleepy Miami suburb gathered outside in the sweltering heat on Tuesday morning to take part in a local tradition — as they lamented missing out on another.

In the small city of Miami Springs, families dressed in red, white and blue watched excitedly as classic cars and fire engines passed them by for the annual Independence Day parade, a staple of the city’s July 4th festivities.

But even as they enjoyed the parade, locals like Cheryl Jarrell held some disappointment that another long standing tradition would be foregone this year.

“We were ready to come back and have our fireworks this year, and they closed it because of the golf course. We’re very sad,” Jarrell told WLRN.

Photo by Joshua Ceballos / WLRN The City of Miami Springs canceled its annual 4th of July fireworks show owing to a multimillion dollar renovation project at the country club and golf course.

For the first time outside a pandemic-induced hiatus, the City of Miami Springs is skipping out on its annual 4th of July fireworks show, owing to a multimillion dollar renovation project on the grounds of the Miami Springs Golf & Country Club where the display is normally held.

For 24-year-old Anthony Stephens, the show is a part of his upbringing. He remembers sneaking along the golf course greens as a teenager and getting close enough to the firework cannons to temporarily lose his hearing.

While he laments that there won’t be a show this year in his hometown, he hopes it works out in the city’s favor for the future.

“I mean yeah, it sucks, it’s a weird feeling. But I’m looking at it as part of developing the community for Miami Springs to be successful long term,” Stephens said.

The golf course renovation is meant to "revitalize" the greens of the century-old golf course with new construction and landscaping projects to attract new visitors and keep long-time members swinging.

Joshua Ceballos / WLRN Miami Springs residents braved the sweltering heat for the city's annual 4th of July parade on Tuesday morning.

Elsewhere in Miami-Dade

For those looking for an alternative to the Miami Springs pyrotechnics, a swath of neighboring Miami-Dade County municipalities are planning their own shows to celebrate the Stars and Stripes.

Nearby Hialeah won’t miss the chance to pick up the slack. The city is planning a major July 4th celebration at Milander Park featuring fireworks, a laser light show and performances by Lenier, Ricky Valido and Marlon Fernandez, starting at 4 p.m.

The City of Aventura is opting for a little less “pyro” and a little more “technic” with an aerial drone display for this year’s celebration, scheduled for 9 p.m. along Country Club Drive .

Miami’s annual Independence Day festivities return to Bayfront Park in downtown Miami starting at 4 p.m., with a fireworks show to cap off the night starting at 9 p.m.

Across Biscayne Bay, Miami Beach will put on its Fire on the Fourth Festival on 73rd Street and Collins Avenue starting at 3 p.m. The entertainment includes a combination of fireworks and drone performances at night, and a series of games and live music throughout the afternoon.

And for the folks down south, Homestead will hold the Race to the 4th Independence Day celebration at the Homestead-Miami Speedway from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. — if you can get there fast enough.

July 4th across South Florida

Conchs looking to get in on the 4th of July fun can saunter down to Key Largo for the Key Largo fireworks show off Blackwater Sound.

For Broward County revelers, the City of Fort Lauderdale has scheduled its 4th of July Spectacular at Las Olas Oceanside Park, featuring a musical performance by Flo Rida.

Further north, South Floridians can enjoy the festivities at 4th on Flagler in West Palm Beach, the 35th celebration of its kind in the city. West Palm Beach expects the highlight of the night to be a major pyrotechnics show over the Intracoastal Waterway.