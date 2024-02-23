A day of dance in Palm Beach County will celebrate Black history through movement

A Palm Beach County woman is spearheading a one-of-a-kind way to celebrate Black American heritage and attract creative opportunities for local artists.

Ericka Squire, dancer and founder of nonprofit Natural Movers Foundation, will mark Black History Month with a day of dance at the Kravis Centre for the Performing Arts, in West Palm Beach.

For Squire, physical movement is a universal language, a storytelling technique — and she told WLRN it is an engaging way to teach and celebrate Black history and culture.

"It's a way to celebrate the African is presence within the field of dance," she said.

MOVED is an all-day dance program featuring modern ballet set to various African dance, hip hop and jazz for all skill levels, with help from renowned invited artists.

The event includes a variety of dance influences from the multi-ethnic Black community.

“We're not talking about just African American dancers or artists,” noted Squire. “We're talking about those who are Bahamian or Brazilian or Jamaican. And so this is really spanning the African diaspora”

Squire, who's worked with the Norton Museum of Art and other major cultural institutions, hopes the event will be the first in an annual celebration, and that it will also help to provide more work opportunities for local aspiring and professional artists.

"Most Black dancers that are professional and working are living primarily in Miami,” Squire told WLRN. "I’m trying to create a different experience and opportunity for artists and dancers as well.”

Yojahechi/Pixel Film Productions Ericka Squire giving dance lessons during Juneteenth at the Norton Museum of Art.

MOVED features special performances and dance sessions from renowned artists and choreographers like David Salter Jr., the USA Champion of “Red Bull Dance Your Style," and Shaness Kemp, a master teacher of Umfundalai — a contemporary African and African-American dance technique.

Non-dance workshops include spoken-word poetry by local artists like Jashua Sa-Ra and African drum circles by Abasi Hanif. Attendees can also listen to Black history panels discussing the pan-African presence within the arts, culture and the education system.

Tracy C. Butler, Director of Education at the Kravis Center, told WLRN the daylong event is “vital to recognize the talent and artistic expertise of choreographers and dancers who make their home right here in Palm Beach County.”

Butler said MOVED is primarily supported through cultural grant funding. She said “dance connects people together,” which is why Squire’s Natural Movers Foundation plans to make MOVED an annual program.

“This event serves to shine a spotlight on some of the leaders in our exceptional dance community and highlights their contributions and unique perspectives as artists of color,” Butler said.

IF YOU GO

DATE: Saturday, February 24th

TIME: 9am to 5:30pm

LOCATION: Kravis Center in West Palm Beach or tickets, visit natural movers dot org

For more information, click here.

