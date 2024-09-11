After 18 years, construction on a revamped Coconut Grove Playhouse is set to begin

After being tied up in legal battles and neglect for nearly two decades, Miami-Dade County is finally ready to begin construction on a long-anticipated renovation of the historic Coconut Grove Playhouse.

In the proposed Miami-Dade County budget that is currently being debated by commissioners, $16.4 million is being recommended for construction on the project, up from $100,000 in the current year.

The county anticipates that construction will continue through the 2025-26 fiscal year, with $26 million in estimated construction costs. Under the proposed budget, construction would finish in the 2026-27 fiscal year.

The proposed construction funding comes just two weeks after Florida’s Third District Court of Appeal cleared the way for a partial demolition of the historic playhouse, a move that essentially cleared the last legal hurdle for beginning construction, according to the county.

Roughly 80% of the building will be demolished as part of the construction of the new space. Most of what will be left of the original structure is the historic facade.

The theater itself will be reduced under the county plan, shrinking to 300 seats from the 1150 seats in the building now, a fact that sparked much of the community pushback to the plan. A courtyard and other pedestrian-friendly features will take up space resulting from the smaller theater, along with commercial retail space.

The Playhouse operated between 1927 and 2006, first as a movie theater then later as a playhouse. During its heyday between the 1950s and early 2000s, legends of the theater like Maureen Stapleton and Liza Minelli performed there, and it was one of the best known theaters in the East Coast circuit.

The building was included in the National Register of Historic Places in 2018.

For opponents of the county plans, news that demolition and construction could start soon touched a nerve.

"Replacing the Coconut Grove Playhouse with Cocowalk 2.0 and calling it restoration is not only economically shortsighted, it's grossly disingenuous. They are telling the world we only care about flash and trash — and it's beyond disrespectful to the community they're supposed to serve" Carmen Pelaez, a local playwright who has been outspoken in opposition to the county plans, told WLRN in a statement.

"There isn't a metropolis in the world that doesn't have a historic theater at its core. The neglect and demolition of the most consequential and historic theater in the region proves that our elected officials care more about their donors' profits than Miami being taken seriously on a global scale," she added.

Requests for comment or statements from Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and county District Commissioner Raquel Regalado have gone unanswered.

The county Department of Cultural Affairs only acknowledged to WLRN that there is a "line item" in the new budget "to support the renovation and reconstruction of the Coconut Grove Playhouse site to establish a regional theater to 21st century standards."

A new plan, costing $57 million

The county maintains that keeping a larger theater size would result in “increased traffic” for the area and would be hard to fill night after night, putting any business model at risk.

The county-owned Adrienne Arsht Center opened in 2006, just as the Coconut Grove Playhouse closed, and it currently hosts many theater companies that might have once operated at the Playhouse. The analysis led the county to embrace a smaller size for the theater.

Under the county’s plan for the site, GableStage, a nonprofit, will manage theater operations once it is opened.

The closure of the Playhouse in 2006 was due to financial difficulties, preventing needed renovations from taking place. The building has sat dormant, neglected and unused since then.

But the current plan, coming in at an estimated total of $57.2 million dollars — with the bulk of funds coming from county bond money — is by no means cheap.

The City of Miami was at one point in litigation with the county over the planned partial demolition and reconstruction of the Playhouse, but it gave up that lawsuit in 2022.

The office of City of Miami District Two commissioner Damian Pardo told WLRN he did not take part in any conversations about starting the construction process.

