‘I Elect’ short film, showing at FLIFF, remains relevant, North Miami filmmaker says

In this election year, “I Elect: Power Every Four Years,” a 26-minute film on voting rights, urges viewers to reflect on the impact of civic engagement and the power of their vote. Created to encourage young voters in the 2020 election, the film’s themes resonate in today’s political landscape.

Originally a theatrical work written by playwright, actor, and North Miami resident Bill Spring, “I Elect: Power Every Four Years” was inspired by the 2018 Parkland high school shooting and the students who became activists for societal change. The play took on a new relevance when adapted into a film during the pandemic.

Set in Miami in September 2020, the voting rights film follows a woman confronting disillusionment and despair amid the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Miami theater veteran Carey Brianna Hart portrays an isolated and hopeless Bella who records a farewell message in her apartment while contemplating suicide after losing her husband and her job due to the pandemic. Yet, as she reflects on the courage shown by the survivors of the Parkland shooting, Bella discovers that her vote could make a difference, ultimately finding a renewed sense of purpose and empowerment.

For Hart, Bella’s story resonated on a deeply personal level. She grew up hearing about her mother’s involvement in the civil rights movement during the 1960s. Her mother’s activism and the legacy it left in Hart’s life heavily influenced her performance in “I Elect.”

“My mother always championed voting in our household. We attended rallies, marches, and other political activities as a family,” says Hart. “I often heard, outside of my household, about how people had fought and died for the right to vote. My mother felt the saliva of the vicious German Shepherds (that) policemen allowed to charge at her while walking picket lines, ready to tear into her flesh and maul her. Firefighters hosed her and her college schoolmates during peaceful demonstrations. Her actions have always filled me with personal pride.”

Hart shares that portraying Bella’s frustration with the political system did not require extensive emotional preparation since her feelings were aligned with the character’s.

“It was not difficult to prepare to display Bella’s frustration. The frustration was real and heightened,” she said. “Working on this project gave me hope and reminded me that even during such a polarized time when we were distancing ourselves from each other, we still have to come together. As Americans, we depend upon each other.”

Filming took place in the fall of 2020, at the height of a particularly polarizing election year.

“I Elect: Power Every Four Years ” will be shown on Sunday, Nov. 10, as part of the 39th Annual Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival (FLIFF) at the Gateway Cinema in Fort Lauderdale. FLIFF first screened the film in 2021.

“Although the film was shot in 2020, the issues the film addresses have become exacerbated today. In a way, the film feels even more relevant today . . . because the themes about voting are so critical now,” says Spring, acknowledging that the showing will be after this year’s historical election is over.

“What’s critical to acknowledge is that many of the issues we are presently grappling with as a country will not go away after the conclusion of the 2024 election. History does repeat itself. We, as Americans, must choose; that is, vote, who and what we wish to be as a country. Each individual has the power to make those decisions for themselves. Our power to vote is enormous,” adds Spring.

The theme of civic engagement is central to the film, and Hart noted how the message of “I Elect” could be transformative for younger generations who might view voting as inconsequential.

“So many younger Americans have been told that their vote doesn’t count and chose not to get involved or learn about political processes,” says Hart. “They need to know that their apathy trickles down to leaving them with fewer choices within their own communities. Grassroots political action can make big changes possible.”

Spring also emphasized that the power of voting represented a personal empowerment for Bella, comparing it to “ruby slippers” that could not be taken away. “Voting is really the power we have,” he says. “Don’t let anybody take away your ruby slippers. If we want a say in what goes on in our lives, we need to get off our tails and vote.”

Hart echoes these sentiments, stressing that the film draws on real-world issues that impact all Americans. She believes the story holds a message about resilience and determination that is relevant for audiences across generations.

“I feel that the film drawing inspiration from real-life events such as the Parkland incident makes it very real and relevant to individuals who may think that this is not important or doesn’t affect them,” says the actress. “The socio-political climate affects all Americans. We may think we are isolated from disaster, but incidents like Parkland show the country being off the rails. It’s a wake-up call.”

As the only character in the film, the solo nature of Hart’s performance brought unique challenges and rewards. Playing Bella required her to engage with challenging emotional material in a highly intimate setting, pushing her to fully immerse herself in the character’s journey, she says.

“It takes a great deal of vulnerability to remain truthful to the emotions and the content and meld them together as one. It also takes a great deal of letting go of the tension and emotion to get back to my personal stasis.”

“I Elect” has won awards at film festivals in New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Washington, D.C. Director Ricky J. Martinez, cinematographer Dennise Perez, and producer Jose Lima collaborated closely with Spring to bring the story to life amid the logistical challenges of the pandemic. Rehearsals were conducted over Zoom and the film was completed within three weeks in time for the 2020 election season.

Reflecting on his hopes for the film’s impact, Spring shared that he wants audiences to recognize their power and the importance of active participation in democracy.

“I hope people will realize that they do have personal power,” he says. “Like the film’s character Bella, to never be intimidated by anything or anyone. I would like the audience that watches this film to look at what they think is important in their lives. Is it all self-centered or does the collective whole also come into play? Democracy is fragile, and this is the time to give a hard look at, evaluate, where one really stands in regard to the importance of democracy.”

WHAT: “I Elect: Power Every Four Years”

WHERE: FLIFF: Gateway Cinema, 503 SE 6th Street, Fort Lauderdale

WHEN: 4:45 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 10

COST: $13 general admission; $10, seniors, students, military

INFORMATION: 954-525-3456 or fliff.com