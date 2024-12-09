WLRN wins four regional Emmy awards for Negro baseball league, sustainability docs

WLRN-TV walked away with four Suncoast Regional Emmy Awards statues — including three for “Never Drop the Ball: A WLRN original production” — on Saturday night in Orlando during the annual ceremony by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

Courtesy / Michael Anderson Michael Anderson and Sarah Curry were each given Emmy awards by Suncoast Regional Emmy Awards on Saturday night, December 7, in Orlando, Fla.

The awards celebrate top TV and audiovisual productions in the southeastern U.S., which includes Florida, Louisiana, Alabama, Georgia, and Puerto Rico. The works recognized include news, documentaries, entertainment shows, and special productions.

“WLRN Public Television’s one-hour documentary, “Never Drop the Ball,” takes audiences on an extraordinary journey to show how black baseball players built a brand of baseball out of segregation into a worldwide pastime,” according to WLRN. “Their unwavering love for the game led them to form leagues of their own.

These Leagues showcased incredible teams like the Miami Giants, later known as the Indianapolis Clowns. Their talent captivated audiences with their dynamic playstyle and teamwork in the United States and internationally,” said WLRN. “Despite the challenges of the Jim Crow era, black players' dedication to baseball and their barnstorming tours left an enduring mark on the sport's history.”

Here are the WLRN winners in their categories:

Documentary/Historical

Never Drop the Ball: A WLRN Original Production

Michael Anderson, Fabian Cardenas WLRN-TV, Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Director/Long Form Content

Never Drop the Ball: A WLRN Original Production

Michael Anderson, Fabian Cardenas WLRN-TV, Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Editor/Long Form Content

Never Drop the Ball: A WLRN Original Production

Michael Anderson, Fabian Cardenas WLRN-TV, Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Environment/Science-Short Form Content

South Florida Seafood Sustainability: Two Docks: A WLRN Original Presentation

Sarah Curry WLRN-TV, Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, FL

The Suncoast Chapter of The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is the standard-bearer for excellence in the television industry and the gatekeeper of the prestigious regional EMMY® Awards in the Suncoast Region. The Suncoast Chapter represents the best and brightest television and media professionals from all disciplines of the industry and from all the Suncoast region’s television markets.