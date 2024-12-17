Jewish a cappella group kicks off Hanukkah in West Palm Beach with Wicked parody

A Jewish a cappella group will usher in Hanukkah with a one-off performance in West Palm Beach, combining humor and introspection to spice things up for the eight-day Jewish holiday.

Six13, a 6-member group known for parodying popular songs to celebrate Jewish holidays — like their viral 2015 remake of Silento's "Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)”& — recently rewrote lyrics to a classic song from the new musical fantasy film adaptation of the Broadway staple Wicked, starring singers and actors Cynthia Erivo and Boca Raton native Ariana Grande.

Six13’s latest song, "Defiant Maccabees," is a parody of Wicked’s classic “Defying Gravity,” performed by Erivo and Grande, composed by legendary lyricist Stephen Schwartz.

READ MORE: Biomorphic sculpture at Art Basel poses human, environmental questions

Josh Sauer, Six13's baritone vocalist told WLRN the songs draw parallels to the central themes of overcoming adversity, empowerment and self-discovery.

“ We rewrote the lyrics with a Jewish twist," Sauer said. "And also kind of a contemporary history twist, talking about how the last year has really been a struggle for the Jewish people, how it has changed us and how it has given us the opportunity to come together."

Erivo’s protagonist Elphaba, the misunderstood Wicked Witch of the West, in the film and musical, sang the classic liberation song "Defying Gravity” as her personal testimony against societal expectations of her, as expressed in the lyric: "I'm through with playing by the rules of someone else's game.”

Six13’s take, "Defiant Maccabees," honors the ancient family of Jewish rebel warriors, led by Judas Maccabeus of the Maccabees, who successfully fought against oppression from Greece's Seleucid Empire. As a result, the victors safeguarded Jewish religious and cultural identity in the 2nd century BCE. The victory is celebrated during Hanukkah each year.

“We Jews were not afraid of fighting against the odds, 'cause what is life if you can’t put your trust in God?" Sauer sings.

The group aims to incorporate Jewish cultural traditions while trying to appeal to a broader audience. Hanukkah, also known as Chanukah, is recognized as an eight-day Jewish holiday on the 25th of Kislev in the Hebrew calendar, which typically falls between late November and December.

The Jewish tradition honors the Second Temple in Jerusalem and includes the Jewish ritual of lighting the menorah — a symbolizing faith in God.

Sauer said their music, which often blends vocals and beatboxing to achieve instrumental effects like guitar, bass and drums, all ends with a message.

“Most of our audience, whether they be Jewish or not, don't speak Hebrew [and] don't necessarily know too much about Judaism,” Sauer said. “And we think it's our responsibility to bring a little levity to our music and also to make it educational.”

IF YOU GO

What: Hanukkah celebrations: Six13 performs Wicked parody

When: Wednesday, December 25 at 3:30 p.m

Where: Temple Beth El in West Palm Beach

Keep up with South Florida's arts and culture scene by signing up for The A/C newsletter. Every Wednesday, the A/C will offer a curation of stories and deep dives that celebrate South Florida's arts community. Click here to subscribe.

