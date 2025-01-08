Miami Jewish Film Festival is back for its 28th year, with 133 films

The Miami Jewish Film Festival — billed as the largest film event of its kind in the world — is back for its 28th edition.

MJFF will showcase 133 films from 25 countries.

The festival’s opening night kicks off with the world premiere of Soul of a Nation, directed by Venezuela-born filmmaker Jonathan Jakubowicz.

He describes it as an unfiltered look at life in Israel during the turbulent months preceding the Oct. 7, 2023, attack by Hamas.

"There was this protest movement in which one side of the nation was protesting judicial reform that a coalition in government wanted to pass. And the other side of the nation also wanted to pass it in the name of democracy,” he says.

READ MORE: A surprise blockbuster in Brazil stokes Oscar hopes, and a reckoning

The ideological divide Jakubowicz observed in Israel during the making of the documentary reminded him of the bitter political divisions in his native Venezuela — and in the United States.

“Israel is a nation that was created as a haven for Jewish refugees — a place where Jews can find safety," he says. "And to suddenly hear them describe each other as enemies was unimaginable for a Jew from the diaspora.”

Also making its debut during MJFF is One Big Happy Family, a comedy marking the final film performance of Linda Lavin. The award-winning actress and singer died on Dec. 29 at age 87.

In addition, the festival plans to shine a spotlight on local talent, with a “Made in Miami” program.

Among the films making their world premieres is Miami Schmatta, an exploration of the immigrant legacy that shaped the American garment industry.

Also making their debut are Wendy Sach’s October H8te, a film about anti-semitism on college campuses following the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack; and Leslie Benitah’s Milk & Honey, Blood & Tears, a documentary chronicling the resilience and recovery of an Israeli kibbutz following the massacre.

IF YOU GO

What: Miami Jewish Film Festival 28th Edition

When: January 9 - 23

Where: Over 80 screenings will take place at eight venues in Greater Miami, including Miami Beach, Coral Gables, and North Miami. Over 80 films will be available to stream online across Florida and the United States.