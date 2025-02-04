HBO’s 'It’s Florida, Man' producers seek Floridians to submit story ideas for show

HBO’s It’s Florida, Man is returning for a second season, and the producers are inviting all Floridians to submit their stories for consideration, according to the popular cable network and its producers.

“For Season 2, we are opening up the show to submissions from all Floridians,” said the producers in a statement from HBO. “We are looking for stories of all kinds: Epic adventures, stranger than fiction tales and dramas with surprising twists and turns.”

It’s Florida, Man is produced for HBO by Range Studios in partnership with Rough House Pictures.

“The first thing I look for in these stories is our hero,” said Jeff Tomsic, the show’s director. “That’s what this show is about to me: unlikely heroes — great characters who live big and take the road less traveled."

“To me, Florida is almost a mythical place — filled with cowboys, outlaws, rebels and adventurers. These people could be your neighbor, your uncle, or someone you pass on the street without realizing the incredible story they carry.”

A New York Times television critic described the show this way:

"It uses familiar comedic actors in cheeky re-enactments of real events, but those events are all personal sagas; they are obscure and strange, sometimes disturbing and sometimes enchanting — and all very Florida."

Floridians can submit their stories to HBO, and the show's producers by visiting ItsFloridaMan.com.

