Palm Beach County native earns credit on Chris Brown's Grammy Award-winning album

This week’s star-studded 2025 Grammy Awards featured an unexpected local highlight, with a Palm Beach County native earning a producer credit on two songs from Chris Brown’s 11:11 (Deluxe) album, which took home Best R&B Album award on Sunday evening.

After more than a decade of "just putting music up on SoundCloud" and other social media spaces, Chris Bivins of Lake Worth Beach co-produced songs "My Slime" and "Midnight Freak" with various songwriters and producers, such as star producer Ye Ali.

Bivins said that nabbing wins at national award ceremonies could bring much-needed attention and spotlight on the music and art scene in Palm Beach County.

"I think people will recognize the talent that’s here in Palm Beach. To see it done on these kind of levels it really like sheds an even bigger light," Bivins said. "So I think this is a plus, plus, plus. It’s significant."

Brown’s album emerged victorious in a competitive field, which saw nominations from Lalah Hathaway, Usher, Muni Long and Lucky Daye.

Bivins said he’s working on releasing an individual project while working with several other Grammy nominated artists.

