Palm Beach County native earns credit on Chris Brown's Grammy Award-winning album

WLRN Public Media | By Wilkine Brutus
Published February 5, 2025 at 4:19 PM EST
Chris Bivins won producer credit for Chris Brown’s "11:11 (Deluxe)," which took home Best R&B Album award at the 2025 Grammy Awards on Sunday evening (Feb. 2).
Chris Bivins
This week’s star-studded 2025 Grammy Awards featured an unexpected local highlight, with a Palm Beach County native earning a producer credit on two songs from Chris Brown’s 11:11 (Deluxe) album, which took home Best R&B Album award on Sunday evening.

After more than a decade of  "just putting music up on SoundCloud" and other social media spaces, Chris Bivins of Lake Worth Beach co-produced songs "My Slime" and "Midnight Freak" with various songwriters and producers, such as star producer Ye Ali.

Bivins said that nabbing wins at national award ceremonies could bring much-needed attention and spotlight on the music and art scene in Palm Beach County.

"I think people will recognize the talent that’s here in Palm Beach. To see it done on these kind of levels it really like sheds an even bigger light," Bivins said. "So I think this is a plus, plus, plus. It’s significant." 

Brown’s album emerged victorious in a competitive field, which saw nominations from Lalah Hathaway, Usher, Muni Long and Lucky Daye.

Bivins said he’s working on releasing an individual project while working with several other Grammy nominated artists.

Wilkine Brutus
Wilkine Brutus is the Palm Beach County Reporter for WLRN. The award-winning journalist produces stories on topics surrounding local news, culture, art, politics and current affairs. Contact Wilkine at wbrutus@wlrnnews.org
More On This Topic