Black history through movement: A day of dance in West Palm Beach

A day of dance to celebrate Black American heritage, style and influence returns this weekend to Palm Beach County, at a time when arts organizations are still recovering from state arts cuts.

Ericka Squire, dancer and founder of nonprofit Natural Movers Foundation , is bringing back MOVED — a day of immersive performances and workshops featuring renowned professionals who blend African dance, hip hop, jazz and modern ballet at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach.

MOVED offers the chance to explore the history of Black dance influences in an intimate setting, with daytime activities at the Kravis and an evening concert at the Memorial Presbyterian Church.

“ We're so used to just seeing it on the stage or televised or on social media,” Squire told WLRN. “You don't see it up close in person.”

The gathering features a diverse line-up, including Miami-native Paunika Jones, a former principal ballerina at Dance Theatre of Harlem, hip hop freestyle dance pioneer Buddha Stretch, concert choreographer Gentry George, who is a professor at the New World School of the Arts in Miami, and Monique Walker, a master teacher of Umfundalai — a contemporary African and African-American dance technique.

Ericka Squire said it’s all part of a growing demand for more dance education and community-led spaces.

“I think it's an opportunity for Palm Beach County, especially since I feel like Palm Beach County is definitely starting to boom more in terms of its cultural diversity and richness and folks are really wanting to create spaces for that,” Squire said.

The event, which offers opportunities for participants of all skill levels, includes master classes as well as panel discussions highlighting the rich fusion of cultural expression through movement. It all pays homage to diverse dance influences from the multi-ethnic Black community.

Anthony Bethel Gentry George, one of MOVE'S dance artist instructors last year, joins is a guest artist and concert choreographer. | 2025

Squire says she has experienced strong community support for the program despite last year’s cuts to the state budget for the arts.

Many organizations in the arts community are still recovering from Gov. Ron DeSantis' veto of $32 million in state funding last year. DeSantis' proposed budget seeks to restore most of it — some $27 million for cultural and museum grants, but only for projects he deems safe for children.

Squire told WLRN that without seed money to secure matching funds, she missed out on several funding opportunities like a $25,000 match that could have helped the dance program scale and hire new staff.

The state budget cuts last year also hindered Squire’s ability to apply for future grants, such as one from the Palm Beach County Cultural Council, which requires a $25,000 minimum revenue. But despite these setbacks, she and advisors are moving forward with free, signature events like MOVED.

“So just trying to think about things differently in terms of how we can produce and fund,” Squire said. “But, thankfully, MOVED is happening and our other signature events are happening.”

IF YOU GO

What: MOVED

When: February 22, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Kravis Center for the Performing Arts and Memorial Presbyterian Church.

Information: More details here .

