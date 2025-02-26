A 'cautionary tale' that hits close to home: Miami dance company tackles censorship of the arts

How does a choreographer — through simple movement — convey oppression, creative suppression and artistic censorship?

Part of the answer can be found in the second movement of Dance NOW! Miami's new piece, titled Blue Pencil, which makes its world premiere this week.

"There's a woman and she represents art. And two men approach her and they begin to squeeze her, four hands on one body," says Dance NOW! Miami Founding Co-Artistic Director Hannah Baumgarten.

"And at first she's unclear what's happening. But soon she realizes and she is struggling to pull their hands off of her as they squeeze her tighter and tighter — but she cannot."

Blue Pencil represents DNM's collaboration with Portuguese dance company Dança em Diálogos.

The title refers to the color used to strike out, by hand, text and images deemed unsuitable for publication during Portugal's decades-long dictatorship. The blue pencil became synonymous with the regime's censorship. A military coup overthrew that regime nearly 51 years ago.

Baumgarten says the ballet's message about government interference in the arts has special relevance now. In last year's legislative session, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stripped out all $32 million in state funding for the arts, before proposing earlier this month to resume most of that expenditure — but towards projects he deems to be family-friendly.

"The meaning of this piece transformed tremendously from the time that we conceived it as a cautionary tale to this moment when we are empty-gutted, not clear what the future has for us, truly," she says.

As part of the Dance NOW! Miami's ongoing 25th anniversary celebration, Program II will also include Baumgarten’s Court Dance, described as a "Machiavellian political tribal dance,” and Drawing Circles, a tribute to MiMo architecture by DNM Co-Artistic Director, Diego Salterini.

IF YOU GO

What: Dance NOW! Miami, The World Premiere of Blue Pencil And Other Works

When: Friday February 28, 8 p.m.

Where: Miami Theater Center, 9806 NE 2nd Avenue, Miami Shores

More information: Dancenowmiami.org

