Party like it's 1925: Boca Raton celebrates 100 years with jazz concert, multimedia tribute

WLRN Public Media | By Christine DiMattei
Published March 7, 2025 at 9:14 AM EST
StoryWorkz/Festival Boca
The Festival Boca Jazz Orchestra will hold a concert tracing 100 years of Boca Raton history.

In 1925, the Jazz Age was in full swing in America. And songs like West End Blues were a big hit.

That was also the year Boca Raton was incorporated.

So it's only fitting that Joe "King" Oliver's tune should top the playlist for a rousing salute to the city's first 100 years.

This weekend, Festival of the Arts BOCA plans to cap off its 2025 edition with a Centennial Celebration.

The Festival's Jazz Orchestra will perform music from every decade over the last century, from the Roaring 20s, through the 50s and 60s, to the present day.

The concert will include a multimedia presentation created by the Boca Raton Historical Society.

"They've put together this amazing flow of photographs that they've collected over the past century," says conductor Kyle Prescott.

"And then over that, there'll be narration of various stories and events that have happened that really flesh out the story of Boca Raton."

IF YOU GO
What: Boca Raton Centennial Celebration. Closing night of Festival of the Arts BOCA
When: Sunday March 9, 7:00 PM
Where: Mizner Park Amphitheater, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton, FL
More information: festivalboca.org
Christine DiMattei
Christine DiMattei is WLRN's Morning Edition anchor and also reports on Arts & Culture.
