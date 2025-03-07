Party like it's 1925: Boca Raton celebrates 100 years with jazz concert, multimedia tribute

In 1925, the Jazz Age was in full swing in America. And songs like West End Blues were a big hit.

That was also the year Boca Raton was incorporated.

So it's only fitting that Joe "King" Oliver's tune should top the playlist for a rousing salute to the city's first 100 years.

This weekend, Festival of the Arts BOCA plans to cap off its 2025 edition with a Centennial Celebration.

The Festival's Jazz Orchestra will perform music from every decade over the last century, from the Roaring 20s, through the 50s and 60s, to the present day.

READ MORE: A new look planned for Boca Raton's downtown.

The concert will include a multimedia presentation created by the Boca Raton Historical Society.

"They've put together this amazing flow of photographs that they've collected over the past century," says conductor Kyle Prescott.

"And then over that, there'll be narration of various stories and events that have happened that really flesh out the story of Boca Raton."

IF YOU GO

What: Boca Raton Centennial Celebration. Closing night of Festival of the Arts BOCA

When: Sunday March 9, 7:00 PM

Where: Mizner Park Amphitheater, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton, FL

More information: festivalboca.org