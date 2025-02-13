A new look for downtown: Boca Raton selects developer to revamp public spaces around City Hall

The Boca Raton City Council has selected a developer to transform an aging downtown area near the Brightline station into a dynamic mixed-use complex.

The Boca Raton City Council unanimously approved a plan to revitalize a 30-acre City Hall campus, sprucing it up with "pedestrian-friendly" new amenities, according to the project.

The project, by Miami-based Terra Group and Frisbie Group, is part of a joint venture with the city, and it includes 2.5 million square feet of mixed-use space with just over 1,000 residential units, a park near the Brightline station, a pedestrian bridge toward Mizner Park, 157,000 square feet of retail space along with twice as much office space.

The developer plan includes an effort to “create a sense of place" that prioritizes "the pedestrian experience.”

“1.3 million square feet of commercial, residential and civic space are organized around a series of diverse urban spaces: public greens, retail markets, shopping streets, neighborhood plazas and landscaped parks," the plan projects.

1 of 6 — Screenshot 2025-02-13 at 11.10.53 AM.png AERIAL RENDERING SHOWING THE PARK BETWEEN GARDEN HOMES (LOWER) AND MID-RISE RESIDENTIAL BUILDINGS (UPPER) Terra Group and Frisbie Group 2 of 6 — Screenshot 2025-02-13 at 11.17.16 AM.png Rendering looking at the agora at City Hall. Terra Group and Frisbie Group, 3 of 6 — Screenshot 2025-02-13 at 11.13.02 AM.png Civic and Community City Hall. Terra Group and Frisbie Group 4 of 6 — Screenshot 2025-02-13 at 11.15.03 AM.png "Pedestrian-friendly experiences" Terra Group and Frisbie Group 5 of 6 — Screenshot 2025-02-13 at 11.16.26 AM.png Civic and community center Terra Group and Frisbie Group 6 of 6 — Screenshot 2025-02-13 at 11.19.39 AM.png Nighttime rendering overlooking the "Market Mews." Terra Group and Frisbie Group,

The bid was chosen over others competitors, Namdar Group, and RocaPoint Partners, and a bid from Related Ross, led by Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross.

The city council emphasized a community-focused project for the downtown area over business-centric. The developer expects to pay $5.1 million dollars annually for the lease and contribute $10 million dollars upfront.

City officials expect to finalize the agreement by March 18th.