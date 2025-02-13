© 2025 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A new look for downtown: Boca Raton selects developer to revamp public spaces around City Hall

WLRN Public Media | By Wilkine Brutus
Published February 13, 2025 at 11:51 AM EST
Terra Group and Frisbie Group's rendering illusrating the landscape between the proposed community center (lower-left) and city hall (upper-right).
Terra Group and Frisbie Group
Terra Group and Frisbie Group's rendering illusrating the landscape between the proposed community center (lower-left) and city hall (upper-right).

The Boca Raton City Council has selected a developer to transform an aging downtown area near the Brightline station into a dynamic mixed-use complex.

The Boca Raton City Council unanimously approved a plan to revitalize a 30-acre City Hall campus, sprucing it up with "pedestrian-friendly" new amenities, according to the project.

The project, by Miami-based Terra Group and Frisbie Group, is part of a joint venture with the city, and it includes 2.5 million square feet of mixed-use space with just over 1,000 residential units, a park near the Brightline station, a pedestrian bridge toward Mizner Park, 157,000 square feet of retail space along with twice as much office space.

The developer plan includes an effort to “create a sense of place" that prioritizes "the pedestrian experience.”

“1.3 million square feet of commercial, residential and civic space are organized around a series of diverse urban spaces: public greens, retail markets, shopping streets, neighborhood plazas and landscaped parks," the plan projects.

READ MORE: First Look: Vanderbilt University campus in West Palm Beach

AERIAL RENDERING SHOWING THE PARK BETWEEN GARDEN HOMES (LOWER) AND MID-RISE RESIDENTIAL BUILDINGS (UPPER)
1 of 6  — Screenshot 2025-02-13 at 11.10.53 AM.png
AERIAL RENDERING SHOWING THE PARK BETWEEN GARDEN HOMES (LOWER) AND MID-RISE RESIDENTIAL BUILDINGS (UPPER)
Terra Group and Frisbie Group
Rendering looking at the agora at City Hall.
2 of 6  — Screenshot 2025-02-13 at 11.17.16 AM.png
Rendering looking at the agora at City Hall.
Terra Group and Frisbie Group,
Civic and Community City Hall.
3 of 6  — Screenshot 2025-02-13 at 11.13.02 AM.png
Civic and Community City Hall.
Terra Group and Frisbie Group
"Pedestrian-friendly experiences"
4 of 6  — Screenshot 2025-02-13 at 11.15.03 AM.png
"Pedestrian-friendly experiences"
Terra Group and Frisbie Group
Civic and community center
5 of 6  — Screenshot 2025-02-13 at 11.16.26 AM.png
Civic and community center
Terra Group and Frisbie Group
Nighttime rendering overlooking the "Market Mews."
6 of 6  — Screenshot 2025-02-13 at 11.19.39 AM.png
Nighttime rendering overlooking the "Market Mews."
Terra Group and Frisbie Group,

The bid was chosen over others competitors, Namdar Group, and RocaPoint Partners, and a bid from Related Ross, led by Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross.

The city council emphasized a community-focused project for the downtown area over business-centric. The developer expects to pay $5.1 million dollars annually for the lease and contribute $10 million dollars upfront.

City officials expect to finalize the agreement by March 18th.
Tags
Development Local NewsNewsPalm Beach CountyBoca Raton
Wilkine Brutus
Wilkine Brutus is the Palm Beach County Reporter for WLRN. The award-winning journalist produces stories on topics surrounding local news, culture, art, politics and current affairs. Contact Wilkine at wbrutus@wlrnnews.org
See stories by Wilkine Brutus
More On This Topic