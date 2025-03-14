Palm Beach International Boat Show expands to five days, offering more family activities

More than 1,000 luxury boats, including 200 superyachts, will be on display along Flagler Drive in downtown West Palm Beach for one of the largest yacht and boating events in the world.

It's all part of the Palm Beach International Boat Show, which has expanded to five days, and includes paddle boarding and interactive water sports demonstrations.

Officials told WLRN the event, featuring over 75 food and drink vendors, aims to attract more local families — in addition to international luxury boat buyers, marine industry professionals and manufacturers — with technological innovations like electric-powered vessels.

But "if you're not interested in boats at all, there's so many other things, too," said Alyssa Freeman, the executive director of the Marine Industries Association of Palm Beach County, who runs the show.

"We have kid's fishing clinics on the weekends, and at the end of the kid's fishing clinic, the kids go home with a free fishing pole."

This year will be the annual show’s biggest yet, she said, often ranked among top international events like Monaco Yacht Show or Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show.

The Palm Beach's show had already generated nearly $50 million in economic impact for the city, local and state taxes, according to city data.

The boats are the superstars

Freeman said the show, which employs thousands of people, will exhibit a dedicated section for various types of super yachts at the Palm Harbor Marina.

"Bold," the largest super yacht premiering at the show, will take centerstage — it's a 280 feet vessel that can "go up to 23 knots," she said. That's equivalent to 26mph, which is quite fast for a yacht of its size which usually moves slower due to its size and weight.

Meanwhile, the "expedition yachts" are also a major draw, designed for long-distance trips and capable of cruising for 30 days or more without needing to refuel or restock.

"We're going to have a few of them at our show," she said. "It's world-class luxury."

IF YOU GO

What: Palm Beach International Boat Show

When: March 19 -23, 2025

Where: Downtown West Palm Beach: 101 South Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach 33401

Information: More details here.

