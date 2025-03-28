Popular R&B social gathering in West Palm Beach celebrates 5-year anniversary

An eclectic music and art collective in West Palm Beach celebrates five years of producing Call Collect, an R&B social gathering for the Black diaspora.

It's a haven for live art and music, a "third place" for the "culture and community," said Denley Murat, co-founder and CEO of FLAVAR, the music and art collective that runs the series.

"And it is been standing strong and growing especially in the Palm Beaches," Murat told WLRN.

The group has also seen its own popularity grow, having teamed up in the past with West Palm Beach for mini-fests like No Shade and with Boynton Beach for the recent arts and music event, Say it Loud.

Murat said the event's growing popularity has attendees traveling from as far as Miami, to northern part of the state, illustrating the space's strong cultural impact.

"Seeing people coming even up from Miami or Broward or coming down from Orlando, even, tapping in means the world to us and shows that this space is needed," Murat added.

FLAVAR plans to scale the music and art gatherings to even bigger venues.

It's the 5-year anniversary of Call Collect in West Palm Beach, featuring live karaoke, DJ mashups, and unapologetic Black art and fashion.

Headliners include singer Cedric Brazle, and popular Djs from the FLAVAR collective, DDubbz, Jones Drew, Dj Judy, and Undrwd.

It's a place where "like-minded people" just "unpack" after a long week of stress "and just separate yourself for that moment," said West Palm Beach native Miranda Rae, a Neo-Soul singer, who is co-headlining the monthly R&B event.

"Because sometimes life could be hectic and work could be hectic, but going somewhere where you could just be a hundred percent yourself. You don't gotta code switch. "

IF YOU GO

What: CALL COLLECT LIVE - 5 Year Anniversary

When: March 30, 2025, at 6:00 p.m.

Where: The Banyan Live, West Palm Beach, FL 8199 Southern Blvd Suite B, West Palm Beach, FL 33411

Information: More details here

