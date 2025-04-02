'Poetry Night' in Coconut Grove will feature poems from Miami-Dade students

The Barnacle Society is hosting its second annual Poetry Night early next month at Barnacle Historic State Park in Coconut Grove.

The event on Sunday, April 6, will feature poetry readings by students from 15 Miami-Dade high schools and will be attended by renowned poets, including Richard Blanco, the fifth inaugural poet of the United States and Miami-Dade's inaugural poet laureate. He will be the featured guest poet.

The event aims to promote literary talent in South Florida and will include a display of selected poetry written by students.

More than 400 students from 15 Miami-Dade high schools submitted nearly 600 poems for consideration to be read or displayed at the event. The schools include: Belen Jesuit Preparatory Academy, Carrollton, Christopher Columbus High, Coral Gables Senior High, Coral Reef Senior High, Gulliver Prep, Hebrew Academy (RASG), Miami Beach Senior High, Miami Palmetto Senior High, Miami Senior High, Palmer Trinity, Ransom Everglades, Riviera Preparatory School, Westminster Christian School, and Young Women’s Preparatory Academy, according to the organizers.

“We gave a lot of thought to what kind of poetry event this should be,” said Marc Stone, board member of The Barnacle Society, who is the creator, director and emcee of the event, and himself a published poet and award-winning short fiction writer. “We decided to focus it on the students — after all, these are our emerging poets and writers, and this experience is priceless for them.”

Nicole Tallman, the official Poetry Ambassador for Miami-Dade County and a published poet herself, will also will also be attending the event.

The Barnacle Society is a volunteer non-profit group that supports Barnacle Historic State Park in Coconut Grove.

IF YOU GO

What: Second annual Poetry Night, presented by the Barnacle Society

When: Sunday, April 6, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Barnacle Historic State Park, 3485 Main Highway, Miami FL 33133

Cost: Price of admission is $6 ($3 for members of the Barnacle Society).

