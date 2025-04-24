Our Voices: The Broward festival that's making reading cool

Our Voices: Festival of Words is a three-day event with a simple mission, to make reading accessible — and cool.

Darius Daughtry, founder of the Art Prevails Project, which puts on the festival, spent ten years as an educator in South Florida, where he saw firsthand the impact of declining literacy rates on his students.

“ Their relationship with the reading and with writing — whether I was teaching English or creative writing or theater or whatever it is– reading comprehension and ability was a big issue,” he said.

Beginning its third year on Thursday night, The festival combines performances, panel discussions, author readings, and hands-on activities to help bridge the literacy gap. The festival’s events primarily take place in the Sistrunk area of Fort Lauderdale, near where Daughtry grew up.

“I know the challenges this community faces — the stigmas, the blighted buildings, and the struggles with local schools. It's important to me to hold this event as close to my roots as possible, to show the beauty that exists here and within the people who call it home,” Daughtry said.

According to Daughtry, literacy is more an issue of access than effort. That’s especially true in Broward’s disadvantaged neighborhoods.

“ Access to literature and literacy unlocks a world — you're able to go anywhere in a book. If these young people in these areas are able to get their hands on books and see that there's a world beyond their particular environment. I think that is one of the biggest things you can do [for them].”

GREGORY REED / Our Voices: Festival of Words A performance from the "Lit Lounge" opening night event of Our Voices: Festival of Words 2024

The festival includes guests like Mahogany L. Browne, the poet in residence at New York’s Lincoln Center, Ashley M. Jones, the poet laureate of the State of Alabama, and local author Fabienne Josaphat. It’s important, Daughtry says, to include events with working professionals because often careers in literature or the arts seem inaccessible to young people.

“ That decreases this idea that you can't do a thing. Now that something is accessible and is available to me, I can do that. I can be that. I can connect, I can write, I can pursue my idea or my dream,” he said.

In the spirit of accessibility, Friday and Saturday’s events are free to the public. On Saturday. the first 300 guests will receive vouchers for free food from the food trucks on site at Reverend Samuel Delevoe Memorial Park.

“I don't want anyone to be like, ‘Oh, well I have three kids and you know, if we come out there, we have to think about trying to feed these kids that day.’ If you come and if you're the first 300 folks, you and all your kids will have food to eat,” said Daughtry.

IF YOU GO

What: Our Voices: Festival of Words

When: Thursday April 24 - Saturday April 26, 2025

More Information: More details here