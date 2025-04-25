Goombay Festival is back to celebrate and preserve South Florida's deep Bahamian roots

Community leaders hope a major celebration of South Florida’s deep Bahamian roots will help preserve the culture.

Founded in 1977, the Goombay Festival returns to Coconut Grove in early June to celebrate South Florida’s deep Bahamian roots and heritage.

For vonCarol Kinchens-Williams, she owes a lot to the Bahamian community. She said she was raised by Bahamians. As a young girl, she spent a lot of time in Coconut Grove, where her aunt owned a salon.

“If you're not Bahamian, all us have a little bit in us somewhere — from whatever Caribbean island that it may be,” she said at a press conference on Friday to announce this year's festival.

Kinchens-Williams, who is also the Goombay Committee Chair, hopes to reinvigorate members of the Bahamian diaspora from all over Florida to come together.

This year, festivities will include musical performances headlined by Keke Wyatt and Ball Greezy and Junkanoos, which are traditional Bahamian parades marked by drumming and elaborate costumes.

The cultural contribution of Bahamians goes back to the early 19th century when groups of Black laborers from the island settled in Coconut Grove to help build homes, including Vizcaya.

Miami City Commissioner Damian Pardo said the festival is an open invitation to all of Miami-Dade County to recognize the historical significance of this community.

“In addition to celebrating Black Bahamian culture, we're celebrating Miami and our history, our legacy, and our foundation,” Pardo said.

Democratic Miami Congresswoman Frederica Wilson, who is Bahamian, is encouraging people to attend.

“As people, we've got to bring that back. As a community, we're losing our Bahamian roots. We're losing our Bahamian legacy and we cannot let that happen,” she said.

IF YOU GO

What: 2025 Goombay Festival

When: June 6-8

Where: Grand Avenue, from SW 37 Avenue to Elizabeth St., Coconut Grove

Cost: Free

Information: Find more details on the festival website.

