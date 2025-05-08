'Way more than any of us think': Dance NOW! Miami co-founder debuts love letter to his native Italy

What do you think of when you hear the word "Italy"?

To some, it could evoke an image of the papal conclave going on right now in the Vatican.

To others, it could mean great food, some of the best coffee in the world, the sound of an operatic aria or a romantic ride in a gondola.

To choreographer Diego Salterini, it's the place where he was born and raised. And his new dance piece aims to showcase the cultural diversity of Italy, filtered through his own personal memories.

"Italy is way more than any of us think or have experienced," he says.

Salterini is the co-artistic director of Dance NOW! Miami. And this weekend, the company will premiere his piece titled Terra Mia/My Land.

For Salterini, who emigrated to the United States in 1997, it represents a deep dive into his Italian roots.

"And so my idea of Italy, or the way that I want to represent it, is this big contradiction between the chaos of Rome, or of Milan, or Naples, where you really are in the streets and there's noise everywhere," he says.

"And then you find yourself in the Villa Borghese — which is a big park in the middle of Rome — where you really feel like you're in another world."

The evening will also feature several celebrated works from Dance NOW! Miami's repertoire, including the finale from their work about immigration titled Bridges NOT Walls; and a reprise of Court Dance, by DNM's co-artistic director Hannah Baumgarten.

IF YOU GO

What: Dance NOW! Miami 2025 Program III featuring world premiere of Terra Mia/My Land

When: Friday, May 9 in Broward @8:30 PM & Saturday, May 10 in Aventura @ 8 PM

Where: Broward Center for the Performing Arts Amaturo Theater, 201 SW Fifth Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL

Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th Street, Aventura, FL

For ticket information, visit dancenowmiami.org