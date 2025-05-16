5 Palm Beach County artists to see at the Cultural Council’s Open Studios this weekend
Across Palm Beach County this weekend, artists will greet visitors who want to learn about their work.
More than 100 artists are participating in the Cultural Council’s third annual Open Studios. The creators use traditional techniques including oil painting and contemporary expressions such as spray paint, digital work and, for the first time, tattoo ink.
READ MORE: Florida arts funding remains uncertain, but Palm Beach County agency is hopeful
The Cultural Council will open its Lake Worth Beach headquarters to showcase work by Jeanne Martin, the featured artist for the council’s MOSAIC (Month of Shows, Art, Ideas and Culture) celebration happening now. Martin is one of three artists who will be featured there Saturday and Sunday.
Her cheerful drawings of Palm Beach County’s art and culture vibe appear on posters, collectible pins and even downtown West Palm Beach shuttles promoting MOSAIC 2025.
We asked Martin which artists novices like us should visit. And, while she noted there are many terrific artists on the self-guided tour, here are five picks:
- Nancy Tilles: “Nancy is a plein air artist. She has a large body of work, much of it landscapes with trees that have a mystical quality. She also teaches.” 458 French Royale Circle, Atlantis.
- Monica Meerwarth-Fernsell: “Monica often paints in watercolor, but I’ve seen her acrylic paintings, too. Her work deserves recognition.” 211 Murray Road, West Palm Beach.
- Craig McInnis: “Craig is a prolific painter and muralist, who was the featured MOSAIC artist in a prior year. He has a studio at The Peach. There are a number of artists at the Peach, so it would be a good place for your readers to visit.” The Peach, 3950 Georgia Ave. West Palm Beach. More on McInnis here: He painted the mural at the Cultural Council headquarters, as described by Joe Capozzi.
- Susan McKenna List: “I painted with Susan in Deerfield Beach. She is from Boca Raton and will be at Zero Empty Spaces. She is a longtime painting professional, and she is easy to talk to. The day we painted together, she engaged the spectacters with lively conversation.” Zero Empty Spaces at Boca Raton Innovation Campus, 4950 Communication Ave., Suite 150, Boca Raton.
- Anthony Burks Sr.: “I met Anthony when he taught teens at the Armory Art Center. He has gained considerable notoriety in the past decade. He is listed as a mixed media artist, and I have seen his paintings on canvas, paper and three-dimensional items like cigar boxes.” Zero Empty Spaces at Legacy Place, 11300 Legacy Ave., No. 140, Palm Beach Gardens.
Find out what Zero Empty Spaces means: Joel did this story on the artists at the Legacy Place location in 2022.
Open Studios is from 10 am to 3 pm Saturday, May 17, and Sunday, May 18. Find artists by region here. Don’t forget: It’s the Cultural Council’s Month of Shows, Art, Ideas and Culture and that means discounts at more than 25 attractions. Find the offers here.
This story was originally published by Stet News Palm Beach, a WLRN News partner.