5 Palm Beach County artists to see at the Cultural Council’s Open Studios this weekend

Across Palm Beach County this weekend, artists will greet visitors who want to learn about their work.

More than 100 artists are participating in the Cultural Council’s third annual Open Studios. The creators use traditional techniques including oil painting and contemporary expressions such as spray paint, digital work and, for the first time, tattoo ink.

READ MORE: Florida arts funding remains uncertain, but Palm Beach County agency is hopeful

The Cultural Council will open its Lake Worth Beach headquarters to showcase work by Jeanne Martin, the featured artist for the council’s MOSAIC (Month of Shows, Art, Ideas and Culture) celebration happening now. Martin is one of three artists who will be featured there Saturday and Sunday.

Her cheerful drawings of Palm Beach County’s art and culture vibe appear on posters, collectible pins and even downtown West Palm Beach shuttles promoting MOSAIC 2025.

Cultural Council of Palm Beach County West Palm Beach artist Jeanne Martin’s work is popping up all over Palm Beach County to promote MOSAIC, a month of culture.

We asked Martin which artists novices like us should visit. And, while she noted there are many terrific artists on the self-guided tour, here are five picks:

Find out what Zero Empty Spaces means: Joel did this story on the artists at the Legacy Place location in 2022.

Open Studios is from 10 am to 3 pm Saturday, May 17, and Sunday, May 18. Find artists by region here. Don’t forget: It’s the Cultural Council’s Month of Shows, Art, Ideas and Culture and that means discounts at more than 25 attractions. Find the offers here.