Film, dialogue and community at Miami's American Black Film Festival

The American Black Film Festival (ABFF) wrapped on a high note Sunday with its signature Community Day, held in partnership with the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau at The Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater in Historic Overtown. The annual event welcomed locals and guests for an afternoon of film, dialogue and community rooted in one of Miami’s most storied Black neighborhoods.

Connie Kinnard, Senior Vice President, Multicultural Tourism & Development, said the agency and Jeff Friday, founder of ABFF, wanted to expand access to film aficionados and "make sure that the festival reaches more than one area."

"We have our cultural communities all over," Kinnard said. "And so part of the commitment of ABFF is to take a portion of ABFF to the greater Miami community."

READ MORE: American Black Film Festival finds its creative muse in Miami Beach

This year’s Community Day featured the world premiere of Wednesdays With Gramps, a heartfelt short from DreamWorks Animation, and an encore of Michael Jai White’s Trouble Man, an action-comedy and direct nod to the 1970s blaxploitation classic. White joined the audience for a post-screening talkback, diving into the film’s themes and his creative process.

"My life was touched by someone coming to my community and planting a seed for me. So I devote my life to that. I’m a former school teacher," White said.

With a star-studded cast that includes Method Man, Lala Anthony, and Mike Epps, Trouble Man continued ABFF’s tradition of elevating Black storytelling on every level.

ABFF also honored the iconic 1997 Black romantic dramedy, Love Jones, starring actors Nia Long and Larenz Tate.

"Nia and I are always taken aback when we hear how the movie has resonated and either changed people’s lives or made them fall in love or see love in different way," Tate said.

Beyond the screen, the day expanded into the Lyric Plaza, where local artists and vendors showcased their crafts in a lively expo that reflected the festival’s commitment to community. The film lineup also included The Reject, a moving film based on the life of Kionne McGhee, tracing his rise from systemic mislabeling to political leadership.