R&B star in West Palm Beach urges fans to unplug from their screens and reconnect with live music

Acclaimed R&B singer-songwriter Tiffany Evans is making a major return to the music scene with her comeback tour in West Palm Beach. And she’s bringing more than just her powerhouse vocals.

As she prepares to hit the stage after a years-long hiatus, Evans is urging people to unplug from their screens and reconnect with the emotional magic of live music.

Fans may remember Evans from her 2007 hits like “Promise Ring” with Grammy Award-winning artist Ciara and “I’m Grown” featuring hip-hop artist Bow Wow. Evans, who is now an independent artist, is back with new singles like "Would You" and "Hope You Understand," along with a deeper commitment to heartfelt, vulnerable R&B lyrics.

“I’m a hopeless romantic,” Evans told WLRN. “I don’t like to give up when I experience something that broke my heart... you learn these lessons to apply them to your life.”

Her lyrics about breakups and romance speak to that raw human emotion, something she feels is missing or in grave threat in today’s tech-driven music world.

The New York native says she's returning to live music to push back against the proliferation of artificial intelligence — channeling anxiety around big tech replacing flesh-and-blood artists.

Courtesy of BRËZ West Palm Beach native singer-songwriter BRËZ performing at a bar in West Palm Beach.

A Bowling Green State University study found that most people struggle to tell the difference between AI-generated art and human-made work, but that people “prefer genuine human-made works.".

For Evans, live shows are a safe haven from those fears of replacement.

“Technology can be used for so many awesome things,” she said, “But when it comes to AI artists, I feel like that's a way of them trying to replace actual artists.”

Evans will co-headline with local artist BRËZ at Call Collect Live, hosted by West Palm Beach’s own FLAVAR, a creative collective focused on elevating local music and art.

BRËZ told WLRN live music "keeps our culture and voices alive.”

“Live music is more than sound—it’s an escape, a safe space for creatives and art lovers to feel seen, heard, and inspired in the community," he added.

"Especially when mainstream tours often skip our South Florida cities, our local stages give emerging artists a chance to be discovered, grow authentically, and connect."

IF YOU GO

What: Call Collect Live

When: June 29

Where: The Banyan Live - 8199 Southern Blvd Suite B, West Palm Beach, FL 33411

Information: More details here

