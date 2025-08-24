Former VP Kamala Harris to visit Miami in November to promote her book, '107 Days'

Former Vice President Kamala Harris will be visiting Miami on Nov. 20 as part of her scheduled 15-city book tour, the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County announced Friday.

The book is titled “107 Days,” the length of her abbreviated presidential campaign, and will be published by Simon & Schuster on Sept. 23. Her Miami appearance The Miami event, titled "A Conversation with Kamala Harris," will be at the Ziff Ballet Opera House, begining at 8 p.m.

In a July 31 video announcement about the book, Harris said her 107-day presidential campaign took her all over the country and "since leaving office, I’ve spent a lot of time reflecting on those days."

"And with candor and reflection, I’ve written a behind-the-scenes account of that journey," she said. "I believe there’s value in sharing what I saw, what I learned, and what it will take to move forward.”

Harris ended up heading the Democratic ticket after then President Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential campaign in the wake of a disastrous debate performance.

Harris was defeated last November by Republican Donald Trump. Had she won, she would have been the first woman and first woman of color to become president.

Simon & Schuster says the Harris book is a “page-turning account,” with ”surprising and revealing insights.”

Tickets for the event begin at $72.66 and include a copy of 107 DAYS. Find more information here.