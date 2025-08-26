Palm Beach Zoo to unveil new habitat for sloths and tamarins

Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society announced it is opening an “extraordinary habitat for sloths and tamarins" on Thursday.

"Guests will be arms-length away from wildlife because of the habitat’s immersive design," say zoo official in a statemet. Visitors will see “sloths and tamarins swing and climb through their aerial playground right before the visitors’ eyes.”

The exhibit “features specially selected and designed trees, comfy sleeping nooks and a network of overhead vines and branches. The habitat allows for close observation and connections, helping guests become a part of the tamarin family and cozy up around the sloths.”

A highlight, the zoo says, is “an expansive network of vines, ropes, and tunnels that encourages natural exploration. Tamarins will showcase their agility on this aerial course, while sloths can choose the perfect spot for an afternoon nap.”

“This new habitat is more than an exciting way to meet our sloths and tamarins—it’s a bridge between people and wildlife,” said Margo McKnight, president and CEO of Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society.

“We hope to foster a love for wildlife in wild places, including our own backyards," McKnight said. "We hope every person leaves inspired to be a wildlife hero in their own community.”

The zoo says the habitat is “a living classroom for conservation,” designed to mirror natural environments while teaching visitors about “the challenges these species face.”

