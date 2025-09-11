Lights, Camera, Miami: Local film festival launches workshop for future filmmakers

The Ibero-American Film Festival Miami is rolling out the red carpet for a new generation of filmmakers.

The organization this week announced the launch of the Creative Production Workshop, a three-day program designed to empower emerging cinematic voices from across Latin America.

Set to take place from Nov. 21 to 23, 2025, at the Koubek Center, this initiative aims to foster a new wave of storytelling and collaboration.

In partnership with Infocus Video Factory Cine & TV S.A., Milagros Producciones, and with the support of the Koubek Center, part of Miami Dade College, the workshop will serve as a launchpad for first or second feature films.

The program is specifically tailored for filmmakers from Central America, the Caribbean, Mexico, Colombia, and Venezuela who are currently living in the United States. Producers and directors will attend the workshop in creative duos, dedicating three days to developing their projects in fiction, documentary or hybrid formats.

The workshop's curriculum is built around a comprehensive approach to filmmaking, featuring masterclasses, one-on-one mentoring, and networking sessions.

Participants will have the chance to engage directly with industry experts from around the globe.

The roster of curators includes cinematic heavyweights such as Jayro Bustamante (Guatemala), Sergio Cabrera (Colombia), and Walter Tiepelmann (Argentina). Their presence underscores the workshop's commitment to providing high-caliber mentorship rooted in the rich tradition of Ibero-American cinema.

The Creative Production Workshop is a direct response to the growing need for platforms that support new talent, according to Fernando Arciniega, founder and director of IAFFM.

"Our goal is to provide new talent with a space to grow, connect, and project their stories in an international context," he said.

The workshop seeks to bridge cultures and countries through the shared medium of film.

Arciniega added that the initiative "seeks to energize Latin cinema and open doors for collaboration across countries and cultures."

For seven years, IAFFM has showcased the best of Ibero-American cinema in the United States. This new workshop marks a significant expansion of that mission, moving beyond celebration to active cultivation of talent.

Aspiring filmmakers are invited to apply for a chance to participate.

The call for applications is now open, and interested parties can find more information and the online application form on the official festival website: www.iaffm.com/taller.

Participants are reminded that both the producer and the director of each project must be present for the full three-day duration of the workshop.