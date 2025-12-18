Family, friends mourn death of Michael Anderson, award-winning WLRN filmmaker and documentarian

WLRN Senior Director for Production Services Michael Anderson, an award-winning filmmaker and longtime documentary producer, passed away on Sunday at his home in Miami from a heart attack, South Florida Publica Media Group officials reported.

“Michael passed away unexpectedly,” WLRN said in an email to staff. “We will all miss him more than words can express. He was not just our co-worker but our good friend as well.”

"Michael was the steady hand behind so much of what our audiences expected everyday,” said South Florida Public Media Group CEO John LaBonia in a statement. “His leadership, generosity, and deep commitment to community shaped WLRN in lasting ways.”

“We are heartbroken by his loss and profoundly grateful for the legacy he leaves behind,” LaBonia added.

Courtesy / Michael Anderson WLRN Senior Director for Production Services Michael Anderson at work at WLRN studios in Miami. Anderson passed away on Sunday at his home in Miami.

Anderson, 58, was a dedicated storyteller and a veteran public media broadcaster. His death leaves an indelible mark on South Florida's cultural and journalistic landscape.

He first joined WLRN as a TV production manager in 2018 and was recently promoted to Senior Director for Production Services at South Florida Public Media Group, the nonprofit company that manages WLRN TV and WLRN Radio for the School Board of Miami-Dade County, which holds the broadcast license for the two media properties.

As Senior Director for Production Services at WLRN, Anderson oversaw the development and creation of numerous high-quality, local productions for the WLRN TV station. He was widely recognized for his commitment to telling stories that reflect the diverse history and vibrant communities of the region.

His latest and most notable work was the original WLRN documentary Never Drop the Ball. This acclaimed film explored the significant, yet often overlooked, history and influence of the Negro Leagues in South Florida, earning praise for its historical rigor and emotional depth.

READ MORE: 'Never Drop the Ball': WLRN debuts documentary on Negro baseball history in South Florida

The documentary won three Suncoast Regional Emmy Awards by the prestigious National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS). Anderson co-produced it with former WLRN-TV producer Fabian Cardenas.

In 2023, Anderson worked as a producer on the documentary on Rubin Stacy, a tenant farmer who was lynched July 19, 1935, by a group of men in Broward County. The film, Rubin, told Stacy’s story through the eyes of his surviving family members.

In a 2023 interview with the South Florida Sun Sentinel, Anderson said the film documented a topic overlooked and ignored by school textbooks. “For Black youth to know their stories, they have to know the history of lynchings,” he told the newspaper. “They still don’t know how lynchings were used as a weapon to keep a community quiet. That’s exactly what it did to Rubin Stacy’s family.”

“With over 25 years of experience in digital and broadcast media, Michael’s work spanned live events, historical documentaries, feature films, commercials, web series and reality television,” the Suncoast chapter of the NATAS said in an Instagram post.

“Michael was deeply passionate about telling stories that inspire, uplift, and educate, shining a light on our community, everyday heroes, and untold stories,” they said. “Known for his larger-than-life personality, people gravitated towards Michael, and he became a mentor to many.

“His commitment to community outreach reflected through film screenings, talks, and workshops he led to support up-and-coming journalists,” they said in noting he was the recipient of eight Suncoast Regional Emmy Awards.

“Michael leaves behind a legacy of creativity, generosity, and impact,” they said. “He will be greatly missed."

At WLRN, through his leadership, Anderson made sure that television productions maintained the highest standards of integrity, creativity, and public relevance.

He will be remembered by his colleagues and peers for his tireless work ethic, mentorship, and passion for using media to educate and connect the community.

Funeral arrangements are pending.